On March 1, 2022, Northwood Tech celebrated with the St. Croix Chippewa Tribe for the graduation of their first Construction Essentials Program graduates.
This gathering was to recognize the work of these students in achieving their goal to complete the Construction Essentials Program offered by Northwood Tech in the collaboration between Northwood Tech and the St. Croix Chippewa Tribe.
Ten students started and completed the Technical Diploma completing 9 credits (three courses) in Construction Framing 1, Blueprint Reading, and Applied Math. Students also took an OSHA 10 Construction course, as well as a Basic First-AID, CPR, and AED course. While taking the courses through Northwood Tech, the students were also building tiny homes for their community through the St. Croix Chippewa Housing Authority. They were able to frame three of the homes during the training period and will continue to work on finishing them.
In response to this occasion, Northwood Tech President John Will stated, “Northwood Technical College is extremely pleased to have been part of this effort to support the community in building homes for families, and in helping community members learn skills that will last long after the project is complete.”
All the graduating students of the Construction Essentials Program were invited to participate in the graduation ceremony that will be held by Northwood Technical College in May.
For more information on programs and certificates offered by Northwood Technical College, please visit NorthwoodTech.edu/academic-programs/degree-programs-and-certificates.
