Barron County residents born in 1920 or earlier will be honored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center.
This year, centenarians will be honored by a video montage.
If you are a centenarian or know a friend or family member who is, contact 715-537-6209 or Jennifer.jako@co.barron.wi.us.
Centenarians will be asked to share a photo or message for the video montage.
“The annual Centenarian Celebration provides an opportunity to honor local residents, thank them for their contributions, and recognize the value of their wisdom,” said Jennifer Jako. “We appreciate the perspective and insight they bring to our communities.”
