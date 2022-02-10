Cumberland resident Clayton M. Lauritsen remains in the Barron County Jail awaiting sentencing on April 19, 2022, after pleading guilty to an amended count of “unclassified felony murder” during an appearance Wednesday, Feb. 9, in county Circuit Court.
Lauritsen, 22, was initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide following the Dec. 29, 2020, shooting death of 45-year-old Lauritz Robertson, Barron, outside a home on north Mill Street.
Court records said Lauritsen also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property in connection with his arrest Dec. 8, 2021, after a confrontation with officers at the Barron County Government Center.
Read the Feb. 16 edition of the News-Shield for further details.
