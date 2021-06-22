Chris Kroeze’s fame might have outgrown small-time gigs, but his small town roots remain. Kroeze is performing at Barron’s Music in the Park on Wednesday, June 23. The event is 6-8 p.m. at Anderson Park and sponsored by the Barron Chamber of Commerce and Barron Electric. Concessions will be served, starting at 5 p.m., with proceeds benefitting the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. Sale of select alcoholic beverages will benefit the Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department. Kroeze, a Barron native, gained fame with his runner-up finish on NBC’s “The Voice” and more recently reached #51 on the Billboard Country Indicator Chart with his new single “Summer Song.”