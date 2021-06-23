The 2021 Barron County Aqua Dairy Show, will be held on Tuesday, June 29 at the Barron County Fairgrounds in Rice Lake. The show will start promptly at 10 a.m. this year.
This is an open dairy show that will include dairy showmanship classes of different ages at the conclusion. A continued feature again this year will be the preregistration of animals for the Aqua Show.
Please contact Steve Fronk at 715-721.0858 or e-mail Steve at: sfronk@nfo.org by Thursday, June 24, by noon, with the entry information.
Entry information should include: name, age of exhibitor as of January 1 2021, club or organization name, breed(s) exhibiting, and class designation. This wiII aid in starting the show on time. For example, if an exhibitor has a four-year-old cow, it would not be necessary to be there at the start time as long as the animal was preregistered.
Registered and grade animals are shown together for this event.
Exhibitors are also reminded to bring a fork/shovel and wheel barrow to clean up their bedding pack once the show is completed.
The Barron County State Fair Dairy Delegation is recommended to show their state fair animals at this show. State fair animals must be shown at the Barron County Fair.
The public is encouraged to attend and there is no admission.
The Barron County Aqua Dairy Show is sponsored by Synergy Cooperative, Compeer Financial Services, and the Barron County Dairy Youth Fund.
For more information, please contact Steve Fronk, Dairy Committee Chairman, at the info listed above.
