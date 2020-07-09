The Wisconsin State Patrol has arrested three unnamed suspects and seized marijuana and two handguns after a high-speed chase on Interstate Hwy. 94 that began in Trempealeau County and ended at an exit in Menomonie, according to a press release issued yesterday, July 8, 2020.
The chase began shortly before 7 a.m. July 8 when a state trooper tried to stop a car for speeding on westbound I-94 southeast of Eau Claire. The pursuit was terminated when the trooper lost sight of the fleeing car near Wisconsin Hwy. 121 in Jackson County.
But the car was spotted by a trooper flying a plane over Dunn County, and a trooper stationed near the Wisconsin Hwy. 29 exit gave chase.
The fleeing car hit stop sticks near Menomonie and got off the interstate north of Menomonie near an Anderson Windows manufacturing plant. Three occupants took off on foot but were later taken into custody after the area was searched.
A loaded handgun was found in the vehicle, and another handgun was thrown from the vehicle into a ditch near where the pursuit ended.
The three suspects are being held on charges of fleeing an officer, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, obstructing, resisting an officer, speeding and operating a vehicle without a license.
The State Patrol acknowledged the help of the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and Menomonie Police Department, which assisted with the search. The investigation remains active as of Thursday morning, July 9.
