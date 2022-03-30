The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony tonight, Wednesday, March 30, for substantial upgrades to buildings across the Barron Area School District.
The high school pep band will kick off the event at 5:45 p.m., with the ceremony starting at 6 p.m. at the high school commons. There will be a number of speakers and cake and ice cream will be served.
Work is expected to begin in April on improvements for Woodland Elementary School and for the construction of a new high school gymnasium. The gym is expected to be completed in November.
Ridgeland-Dallas and Almena elementary schools are slated for upgrades this summer. Improvements for the middle school and high schools will also start this summer and last through the next school year.
The project is tied to $24.5 million in bonding that was narrowly approved by district voters in a referendum in April of 2021.
At the district’s Board of Education meeting on Monday, March 21, Superintendent Diane Tremblay said the project was still on-budget.
The District reports that 60 percent of the project has been awarded to contractors within 50 miles of Barron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.