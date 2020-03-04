Whimsical creation

Barron artist Joyce Halvorson made this bottle opener, featured by an Amery-based gallery. Photo contributed

Joyce Halvorson, of Barron, is among five regional artists featured during the month of March 2020 by Amery-based ArtZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery.

According to the gallery, Halvorson’s work will be part of a reception from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, March 13, at its Amery location.

Halvorson owns the Blacksmith at Johnson Creek Forge by Barron, Wisconsin.

According to ArtZ Gallery, “her love for blacksmithing began thirty-plus years ago at a farrier’s class. Now, instead of forging horseshoes she makes decorative hooks, bottle openers, candle holders and many other items for the home, along with unique sculptural pieces.

For more information, visit www.artzgallery.org