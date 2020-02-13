On Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 9:37 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department

served an arrest warrant for Dale Nedland, age 57, at 407 3rd Ave N in the Village of Dallas.

Deputies requested everyone to exit the house or the K-9 unit would be sent in. No one

responded. Several more announcements were made to exit the house, and again no-one

responded.

K-9 Koda was sent in to clear the residence and apprehended a female hiding in the upstairs

of the house. The female was identified as Kelly Sandell, age 42, of Dallas. Kelly was treated

at Mayo hospital for her injuries and was transported to jail on obstructing charges.

Dale Nedland was located hiding in the basement and surrendered to law enforcement without

further incident. He is being held in the Barron County Jail on a probation warrant and

methamphetamine charges.