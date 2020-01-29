The first meeting of the year for Master Gardener Volunteers will be held Thursday, Feb. 6. The speaker, Sam Finazzo, owner-grower at Fina Gardens in rural Barron will present “Peonies: Pride of the Midwest Perennial Garden”.
He will discuss how he manages over 250 peony varieties planted on seven acres and suggest which type of peony might best suit your landscape.
The meeting will be held at the Barron County Government Center, Room 110, at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. For more information about the Master Gardener Volunteers and future meetings, go to the UW-Extension website, barron.extension.wisc.edu and check out horticulture.
