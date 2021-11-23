By Ryan Urban
A new member of the Barron Area School District Board of Education was confirmed at its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 15.
Wil Sinclair joins the board, replacing Jeffrey Nelson, who is moving out of the district.
Sinclair is a lifelong Barron area resident. He attended Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College for telecommunications and now has more than 20 years experience in the industry.
Sinclair said he joined the school board because he liked the direction of the board in strengthening the district.
“I feel like the board is doing great things and I want to see that continue,” he said.
The meeting was held at Almena Elementary School, and the school’s Montessori program was the monthly Spotlight on Education.
“The important variables that determine excellence at our school are a positive school climate, cohesive staff, community involvement, a good leader and a challenging curriculum,” said Montessori school administrator Tawnee Keller.
The Montessori program has seen a lot of change in the past couple years. In 2019, the program was moved to the Almena school, and four of the school’s six staff members are new this year.
But change has been good, said Keller.
“At a time when it seems challenging to entice people to show up to work, we’ve got a building full of folks willing to do extra,” she said of the program’s three full-time and three part-time staff members.
In the program, children learn to take care of themselves and their surroundings. At an early age, students develop concentration, independence and responsibility. In the individualized learning program, there is an educational philosophy that creates innovators, problem solvers, critical thinkers and compassionate individuals.
Keller said students choose their own community service projects, whether it is raking leaves for neighbors, making scarves or sending holiday stockings to soldiers.
“It’s just an excellent way for our young people to be thoughtful and give back to the community,” she said.
In other business, the board approved the following:
• Retirement of bus driver John Terpstra.
• Hiring of Dave Smith as youth sports coordinator.
• Hiring of Travis Gunther as C-Team boys basketball coach.
• Hiring Rebecca Close as a food service substitute.
