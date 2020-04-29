If your ancestor settled in Barron County you may be eligible to obtain a Pioneer or Century Certificate!
The Blue Hills Genealogical Society-Barron County, Inc. (BHGS) issues certificates to persons who are directly descended from a Barron County, Wis., Pioneer or Century ancestor.
Applicants must submit an application form and qualified evidence to prove direct descent and to prove:
• Pioneer ancestor settled/lived in Barron County prior to Jan. 1, 1871.
• Century ancestor settled/lived in Barron County 100 years or more prior to the date of application.
Applicants must also prove the line of descent from the ancestor to themselves.
Applicants may apply for certificates to be issued to themselves or to someone else. The applicant need not reside in Barron County, and the person to whom the certificate is issued need not live in Barron County. The fee is $10 for each Pioneer or Century certificate requested. The deadline to submit the application is Oct. 1, 2020.
Please go to the website https://bhgsbc.org and click on Certificate Programs to obtain more information, and see the application form and instructions.
Certificates will be awarded at the November meeting of the Blue Hills Genealogical Society in Barron, or the certificate will be mailed out
Please contact Linda Adams, Certificate Chair, at 715-205-2860 with any questions. Please submit the application and fee payable to BHGS-BC to Linda Adams, P.O. Box 296, Cameron, Wis., 54822.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.