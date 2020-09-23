There may not be a lot of the social events that normally go along with it, but Barron High School’s 2020 Homecoming celebration is still on for this week, according to Principal Chad Buss.
Additional precautions will be taken to help increase safety during the coronavirus pandemic, he added.
“Our annual Homecoming parade will start at approximately 2:45 on Friday, Sept. 25,” Buss said in a Monday, Sept. 21, email.
“We are reducing the amount of people on the floats to allow for distancing, and they are asked to wear masks.”
The Barron High School marching band will be playing music for the Woodland Elementary School and Riverview Middle School students, which is part of a Homecoming tradition.
“But the band will not be on a float as in years past, as it is impossible to socially distance with the number of students in our band,” Buss said.
The band will also be playing at the football game Friday night, when the Golden Bears will host the Spooner Rails. The volleyball team will play Bloomer on Thursday night.
The following are the current rules for players and guests for sporting events:
For the volleyball games:
· 6-foot distancing and masks required.
• Bleachers will be marked for social distancing, and members of the same household are asked to sit together.
• A limited number of pre-sold tickets will be available, and attendance will be limited to those with “pre-tickets” for both home and away games.
• Varsity games will be live-streamed.
• For C-team games, as well as 7th and 8th grade volleyball, only immediate family will be allowed for both home and away games.
• Also for 7th and 8th grade games, 7th grade parents are asked to leave after the 7th grade game to allow space for social distancing during the 8th grade games. 8th grade parents should only show up for the 8th grade games.
For the football games:
· 6-foot distancing and widespread use of face coverings encouraged
· Bleachers are marked for social distancing. Households are asked to sit together.
· To help with social distancing, fans can stand on the curved part of the BHS track to watch games.
· Fans are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, so they can sit on the south hill while watching the game to help with social distancing.
• Limited amount of pre-sold tickets will be available for away games.
• Varsity games will be live-streamed.
Boys soccer, girls tennis, cross country & girls golf:
· 6-foot distancing and widespread use of face coverings encouraged
As in previous years, Homecoming week will end with a dance this Saturday, Sept. 26, Buss said.
“Due to COVID-19, we are not allowing guests outside of the district to attend,” he said. “The dance will be in our gym to allow for more space to distance, and masks are required. No slow songs will be played and social distancing is required.”
