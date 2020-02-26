Barron Spotlighters will present the theatrical adaptation of “Little Women” onstage at Barron Area Community Center.
“Little Women” performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, March 13–14 and March 20–21, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, March 15 and March 22.
Originally written by Louisa May Alcott, and published in two volumes, in 1868 and 1869, “Little Women” is a classic tale with a message of warmth, family loyalty and traditional values. The plot follows the journeys of the March sisters, from childhood to maturity during the American Civil War, as they live through good times and endure through bad times, sharing the joys and pains of growing up.
Audiences of all generations follow eldest Meg (played by Hannah Paul, of Almena), high-spirited tomboy Jo (Natalie Poppe, of Chetek), self-centered beauty Amy (Kami Klemme, of Rice Lake) and gentle Beth (Lana Blumer, of Chetek), as well as their beloved, Marmie (Stacey Malmanger, of New Auburn), and their father (Tim Borstad, of Cameron). Other cast members include Earl Leach, of Chetek; Anders Borstad and Amelia Guider, of Cameron; Beth Halverson, Arietta Andreasen and Zoey Frandsen, of Barron; Aspen Malmanger, of New Auburn; Elaina Poppe and Phoenix Blue-Koszalka, of Prairie Farm; Amy Kirby, of Bloomer; and Jared Rogers, Lee Namtvedt, Maddy Gilbert and Mari Gilbert, of Rice Lake.
Cost is $13 for adults and $11 for children 16 and under. A discounted price of $11 (adults) and $9 (children 16 and under) each for groups of 10 or more is available. To qualify, 10 or more people must be together, and a single check payment must be made. Reservations are not required. For more information or to make a reservation, call Barron Spotlighters at 715-537-9212 or email barronspotlighters@gmail.com. Information can also be found on Barron Spotlighters’ Facebook page and at www.barronspotlighters.org.
Barron Area Community Center is located at 800 Memorial Drive, Barron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.