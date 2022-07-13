Weekly COVID-19 case numbers reported in Barron County have been nearly identical the past two weeks.
In the week up to Friday, July 8, 48 new cases were reported, down one from 49 the week before.
Marshfield Clinic Health System patients seeking pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months through 4 years of age can now schedule vaccination appointments.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Children ages 6 months to 4 years are eligible for the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech, which is given in three doses. The first and second doses are separated by 21 days and the second and third doses are separated by at least 56 days.
• Children ages 6 months to 4 years also are eligible for the pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is given in two doses 28 days apart.
Call 1-877-998-0880 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
For other vaccination locations near you, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.
COVID-19 testing remains available at health care providers and pharmacies.
Testing kits can be ordered via the U.S. Postal Service at https://special.usps.com/testkits.
