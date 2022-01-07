Rice Lake resident Andrew J. Brunette, 26, was sentenced to life in prison this afternoon, Friday, Jan. 7, 2021, in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old rural Chetek resident Garrett Macone in September 2020, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
In pronouncing sentence, Circuit Court Judge James C. Babler gave Brunette credit for 474 days already served in jail, and added that he would be eligible for parole in 50 years, when he will be 76 years old.
Brunette was found guilty after a jury trial that ended Nov. 4, 2021. He will be incarcerated at the state penitentiary at Waupun, Wis., court records said.
After the sentence was imposed, Brunette's attorneys filed a motion that they intend to appeal.
According to a complaint filed in September 2020, Brunette used a 9mm handgun to shoot Macone in his house while he slept.
The investigation began after the victim’s mother found his body near the home after she arrived there shortly before 1 p.m. Sept. 20, 2020.
Barron County Sheriff’s investigators said the apparent cause of death was two gunshot wounds to the back of the head.
The complaint said the victim’s bedroom was in disarray, and blood marks suggested he had been shot inside the house and his body moved outside.
Investigators later learned Macone had been in a relationship with a married woman who was separated from Brunette at the time of the shooting.
