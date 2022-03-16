It requires a temperature of about 1,300 degrees Fahrenheit to properly burn the trash, cardboard, wood, and other items fed into the burners at the Barron County waste-to-energy facility south of Almena, according to a report heard Tuesday, March 8, 2022, by the Barron County Board Solid Waste Board.
And it’s been more than two decades since the “refractory” (or concrete liners) have undergone the kind of upgrade that was recently completed on one of the burn chambers at the facility, according to director Brent Bohn, who delivered the report to the board.
The board members were shown a set of photos showing the kind of work required to strip old material from the inside of one of the incinerator’s “primary chambers,” where trash is burned to generate steam – and replace it with new materials designed to help maintain the 1,300-degree temperature needed to reduce tons of trash to a pile of ashes, which are then hauled away to be landfilled.
“Minor repairs are done in this chamber every year to maintain the integrity of the refractory,” Bohn said in a Thursday, March 10, email to the News-Shield. “The last time a rebuild of this magnitude was done was in 2001.”
Bohn’s report said each burn chamber is 15 feet wide and 30 feet long, lined with “refractory,” or insulating concrete.
“The chamber has been burning waste for about 35 years -- which has taken its toll on the refractory and outer shell,” the report said. “We demolished the refractory, replaced corroded sections of the shell and rebuilt the floor in 14 days.”
Afterward, more than 50,000 pounds of refractory was installed on the rebuilt shell.
“The unit is back up and running and it is operating more efficiently now then I have ever seen,” Bohn added.
A second major repair is still underway to the waste-to-energy facility’s steam turbine generator, the report added.
Bohn said the generator converts steam to electricity and produces 2,175 horsepower. Steam is fed into the generator at 100 pounds per square inch, and turns a rotor, which, in turn, turns a generator to create electricity.
The turbine has been operating nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week since it went online more than a decade ago in January 2011.
The rebuild was scheduled because of the turbine’s “length of service and the potential catastrophic damage that would occur if the rotor or bearings were ever damaged or failed,” Bohn said.
The quarter-million-dollar rebuild was expected to take five weeks to finish, and was projected to be complete during the second week of March, he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.