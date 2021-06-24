Two people were killed when a car crossed the center line on Hwy. 48 and struck a dump truck head-on Wednesday, June 23, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department.
At 12:09 p.m., the Barron County 911 center received a call of a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 48 near 10th Street, just east of Cumberland.
Initial investigation shows a dump truck was traveling east on Hwy. 48 when a car, traveling west, crossed the center line and struck the dump truck.
The driver of the car Daimian Weiss, 19, of Turtle Lake, and the passenger Dallas McDowell, 21, of Amery, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the dump truck, Vernon Shipley, 61 of Chippewa Falls, was transported to Cumberland Hospital with minor injuries.
Hwy. 48 was closed for approximately eight hours with the assistance of the Barron County Highway Department.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Cumberland Police Department, Cumberland Ambulance, Mayo Ambulance, Cumberland Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter responded to the scene.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the WI State Patrol and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
