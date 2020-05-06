The Barron Federated Music Club joins the nation in observing National Music Week (NWM), May 3-10, with the theme “Music…A Magic Carpet.” This observance offers an opportunity to salute music in our community. The National Federation of Music Clubs, a prominent non-profit organization of musicians and music admirers since 1898, sponsors NMW.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Barron club will be canceling all public programs during this week as well as a music display at the Barron Public Library. Churches in our community are asked to celebrate NMW week with the hymn “The Little Brown Church.” This hymn, written by Dr. William S. Pitts, was dedicated at The Little Brown Church in 1864 in Bradford, Iowa. The church is in a wooded area (Wildwood) and was painted brown, called Ohio Mineral Paint, because it was the cheapest paint color to use. It is still brown, but the town of Bradford disappeared and the church is now near the town of Nashua, Iowa.
The Barron FMC recognizes all music teachers, public and private, in our community. We thank them for their dedication, especially during this time as our community self-isolates and students learn from home. The community looks forward to the day when they can attend the concerts and programs of music students in the Barron Area School District. We appreciate each one of you.
National Music Week occurs each year during the first full week of May, and the Barron FMC has been sponsoring this event in Barron since 1934.This year Kathee Yamada, Chair, Kolleen Forsman, Karyn Schauf, and Heidi Olson Hong, BFMC President, are the NWM committee.
Music is a part of the voice and heart of our country’s history. It exerts a leading influence on our everyday lives and has become a powerful means to deepen our worship, express patriotic fervor, and add joyous atmosphere to any occasion. We celebrate music…and ask that during this pandemic with the additional stress and anxiety in our lives we take a magic carpet ride to a place of hopefulness, healing, and peace with music.
