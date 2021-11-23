After a delay of about six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau has finalized its 2020 data and posted them online for public inspection.
Users can visit www.census.gov to see the numbers for themselves.
The census profile for the village of Ridgeland paints a picture of a vibrant community with robust employment figures and a lively industrial sector.
But there are also signs of poverty among the village population, as well as a sizable percentage of village residents who don’t have health insurance.
The latest figures for the village of Ridgeland indicate its population stood at 258 last year, and that median household income was $33,875, compared to a statewide median income figure of $64,168.
An estimated 25 percent of Ridgeland residents were considered to be living in poverty, according to federal standards, including 20 percent ages 18-64 and 6 percent age 65-over.
Education – census data shows about eight percent of the village population has earned a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to 31 percent statewide
Nearly 18 percent of the village population have earned an associate’s degree.
Employment -- 71 percent of village residents work for private companies, while just over three percent are self-employed. Over the past five years, the employment rate for all village residents (including children) has fluctuated from as high as 69.4 percent of the population in 2015 to as low as 57.2 percent in 2018.
Housing, households – Census figures show there were 144 total housing units in the village last year, 135 of them occupied.
The median monthly rent for Ridgeland tenants is $583, compared to $867 statewide. Nearly 63 percent of renters pay $500 to $999 per month. Sixteen percent pay between $1,000 and $1,499
Medical numbers – Just over 12 percent of Ridgeland’s population reported they didn’t have healthcare coverage, census figures said.
Disability figures include -- 6.6 percent hearing disabled; 10.8 percent reporting “ambulatory difficulty,” and nine percent having “difficulty living independently.”
Marital status -- 27 percent of the village population have never been married; 18 percent are divorced, and just over 11 percent widowed.
Nearly 10 percent of the population are military veterans, and all are men.
An infographic accompanying this story shows how to log onto the Federal Census website to conduct further research.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.