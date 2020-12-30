“Unprecedented” is a risky term when it comes to describing the events of the previous year -- especially when we look at the year 2020 from a longer period of time.
It’s a safe bet that few of us have seen a year in which one, invisible, microscopic life form has changed our lives to the extent that COVID-19 has done.
But that could be because not very many News-Shield readers may recall the introduction of the Salk vaccine during the polio scare after World War II. And very few area residents -- if any -- can recall the 1918 flu pandemic, which killed millions of people around the world before subsiding at the end of that year.
It might be best to say that the past year is unprecedented -- in our lifetimes.
The pandemic, and its side effects, easily make COVID-19 the top story of the year for the Barron area.
Here, in text and photos, is a brief review of 2020:
JANUARY 8
The Sebastopol, Calif.- -based DNA Doe Project solved a nearly 40-year-old mystery after it identified skeletal remains found near Ridgeland in 1982. The body was identified as Kraig King, a White Bear Lake, Minn., resident who was the evident victim of a stabbing. The crime remains unsolved.
Dallas resident Marsha Nelson purchased a $40,000 Wisconsin Badger 5 Lottery ticket at the local Bob & Steve’s convenience gas station in the village.
Local residents Rick Rassbach, manager at WESTconsin Credit Union, Barron, and Police Chief Byron Miller, both held retirement parties on Jan. 3.
JANUARY 15
A traffic accident near Chetek Jan. 13, 2020, resulted in the death of Robert J. Warnecke, 46, Dallas, a passenger in a vehicle driven by Edward Joseph Wakefield, also of Dallas. Late this year, Wakefield was charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the incident. His next court date in is January of 2021.
JANUARY 22
Mayo Clinic Health System, Barron, opened a $1 million family birth center and outpatient pharmacy (part of a $4.5 million addition to the hospital/clinic complex) in a Jan. 23 community open house.
Julie Malone, manager at Monroe Manor, was presented with the Barron Chamber of Commerce’s annual Distinguished Service Award at the Chamber’s annual meeting Monday, Jan. 20.
Barron Kiwanis Club paid tribute to the late Marvin Amundson for his community service work both locally and around the world.
JANUARY 29
The late Nyles Ellefson, who died Jan. 28, 2020, at age 91, at his home near Hudson, was remembered for his work as a business and community leader for parts of four decades (1960s through 1990s)
Barron High School graduate Mark Hallberg was hired as an assistant coach for the San Francisco Giants. Hallberg was a roommate of Giants’ catcher Buster Posey while both played at Florida State University.
FEBRUARY 12
An Edgerton, Wis., plaintiff was unsuccessful in getting a Dunn County Circuit Court judge to grant an emergency injunction halting the Ridgeland Pioneer Day Chicken Fly. The event, which commonly draws more than 1,000 people to the community, went on as scheduled on Feb. 15, despite the action by Farm Bird Sanctuary, of Edgerton, against the village of Ridgeland.
Barron County’s volunteer response to the kidnapping of Jayme Closs was part of a Wisconsin Public television documentary which described the challenges faced by the state’s volunteer search and rescue units.
FEBRUARY 19
Fires reported less than two minutes apart on Feb. 15 in rural Barron (a livestock shed owned by Jennie-O Turkey Store) and a trailer home in the unincorporated village of Arland occupied scores of firefighters from the Barron-Maple Grove and Almena fire departments for much of the morning. There were no injuries, but the trailer and the 464-foot-long shed were both destroyed.
FEBRUARY 26
A rural Boyceville man charged with poaching deer on a Ridgeland area property owned by Barron County deer hunters. Defendant Ray C. Stuart, who is representing himself in court, is scheduled to go on trial in connection with the charge early in 2021.
MARCH 4
The News-Shield published its second story of the year warning of the effects of the COVID-19 virus. Local public health officials said Feb. 27 that the risk of infection was still low in the United States, but cautioned residents to prevent the spread of the virus the same way they would with common flu.
The Barron City Council agreed to sell the existing City Hall property to La Crosse-based Kwik Trip, Inc., for $1.1 million.
The American Red Cross chapter in Eau Claire announced it would honor members of the Dallas-Sioux Creek Fire Department for their September 2019 rescue of a Dallas area man who was trapped in a grain bin.
MARCH 18
Schools, bars, restaurants, and other non-essential businesses closed across Barron County as part of a statewide shutdown to slow the coronavirus spread. No in-person classes met at area schools for the rest of the academic year. Public meetings, theatrical presentations, sporting events, church dinners and in-person fundraisers were cancelled.
Dr. Ralph Whaley, who, in 1959, joined other area physicians to found what later became Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland hospital/clinic, died March 14 at Monroe Manor. Whaley practiced medicine in Barron for parts of five decades, from 1958 through 1991.
MARCH 25
A Sawyer County man suffered fatal injuries while logging off a Barron area woodlot damaged by the July 2019 windstorm. The victim was identified as Nathan P. Hecker, 56, Stone Lake.
Three unidentified juveniles were detained by police for allegedly setting fire to the former Family Dollar store in downtown Barron on March 19. Firefighters quickly put out the blaze before it could cause structural damage. The building is scheduled to be razed and will become the site of the city’s new municipal center.
To minimize the effects of COVID-19 during the upcoming spring 2020 election, the city set up parking restrictions and limited the number of voters allowed in City Hall.
APRIL 1
In preparation for further improvements to its facilities at Barron, the county’s Highway Department demolished an 83-year-old brick building at the corner of River Avenue and North Sixth Street (Wisconsin Hwy. 25) that had served as the department offices.
APRIL 8
The coronavirus pandemic’s effects on Barron County continued to spread. And it didn’t include only those who had caught the virus (four cases as of April 6). It also included the spring election that took place April 7. Results weren’t announced until the following Monday, April 13, giving voters extra time to meet an extended absentee ballot deadline. Poll workers were sworn to secrecy before the final results were announced.
In the meantime, local law enforcement agencies began to receive calls from witnesses who alleged that people were gathering in large numbers for parties at private residences.
APRIL 15
With classes cancelled, Barron Area School District honored its 2020 graduating class with a socially-distanced, nighttime parade on April 10.
A SWAT team was called to an Upper Turtle Lake home on April 11, where a 55-year-old Woodville man was later captured after firing multiple shots.
APRIL 22
For the first time in more than a month, area residents got a chance to engage in organized outdoor activities when Gov. Tony Evers announced that Wisconsin golf courses could reopen on April 24. The relaxed restrictions also included gatherings of up to 10 people and reopening restaurants with limits on occupancy.
Local businesses contacted lenders throughout the area to obtain Paycheck Protection Loans as part of the $1.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
APRIL 29
Batavia, Ill.-based Care & Rehab bought the former Riverside Steakhouse in Barron. The property borders the existing Barron Care & Rehab, which has still-unannounced plans for an expansion to the elderly care facility.
MAY 6
Two hundred thirty COVID-19 tests were performed by the National Guard and area medical personnel during a two-day period May 3-4 at Turtle Lake. There was one positive test, but it didn’t figure in Barron County statistics because the person who tested positive was from St. Croix County.
On April 25, a motorcade past the home of the late Mike Mizer, Hillsdale, enabled hundreds of people to pay their respects to his wife, JoAnn, and her family, from a safe distance. It was one of many ways people adapted events like birthdays, funerals, and graduations, in response to the pandemic.
MAY 13
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald announced Tuesday, May 12, that his department would no longer enforce the state’s “Safer at Home” COVID-19 restrictions.
MAY 20
A Barron-Maple Grove firefighter was charged with deliberately setting three suspicious fires in and around the community.
In the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision nullifying an extension in the “Safer at Home” COVID-19 restrictions, local bars and restaurants made plans to return to full service business. Meanwhile, the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services urged people to take the same precautions that were in effect during the lockdown.
MAY 27
A fire of suspicious origin heavily damaged farm buildings and collectible antique vehicles on May 20 near Sand Creek.
Organized almost on the spur of the moment, a Memorial Day ceremony took place Monday, May 25, at Wayside Cemetery, Barron. Other local Memorial Day events were either curtailed or cancelled because of the ongoing pandemic.
JUNE 3
In the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis May 25, someone defaced one of the two three-season pavilions at Anderson Park. The initials BLM (Black Lives Matter) and the words “No Justice, No Peace” were spray painted on the wall of one building. The damage was discovered May 30.
In addition, 1998 Barron High School graduate Reggie Zekker and his wife, Melissa Niebes, described their experiences during the civil unrest near their downtown Minneapolis home. Zeller and Niebes said there was minor vandalism in their neighborhood near Hennepin Avenue, but that their experience was nothing like the riots, fires and extensive property damage south of downtown Minneapolis.
Barron native Danessa Sandmann, an employee with Verona, Wis.-based Epic, Inc., a medical records software company, talked about how her company was helping with the state’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Epic products helped the State Emergency Operations Center identify areas where people could get tested or treated for the disease, increase isolation capacity for sick patients, even help healthcare workers find childcare facilities.
JUNE 10
Organizers of a peaceful protest march in Barron said they hoped their efforts would help tamp down emotions in the wake of the civil unrest in the Twin Cities linked to the death of George Floyd. Between 150 and 200 people marched quietly through the streets of Barron. The marchers contributed $268 to help with the cost of cleaning up graffiti damage at Anderson Park.
JUNE 17
After it had been vacant for parts of two years, the former Uptown Pizza, Barron, reopened under the name of Caddy Shack Pizza. For owners Scott and Katie Bernard, it was the second of two new locations for Chetek-based Caddy Shack Pizza. A third pizzeria opened later in the year at Rice Lake.
Disappointed members of the Barron County Fair Board announced June 10 that the 2020 County Fair would be cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision came due to liability and sponsorship concerns, attendance limits and a possible cancellation in the County Board’s annual $50,000 support for the fair.
JUNE 24
Skeletal remains found in the town of Maple Grove in December 2017 were identified as those of a 63-year-old Minnesota man, Gary L. Herbst, according to research by the Sebastopol, Calif.-based DNA Doe Project.
JULY 1
Barron County reported its first COVID-19 related death on June 29. The active case count as of the end of June stood at 33.
Rainfall in excess of four inches caused spot flooding across Barron County. Glenwood City, in St. Croix County, reported nine inches.
JULY 8
A fatal traffic accident near Cameron, and the rescue of an adult and two children who fell out of a boat on Prairie Lake, made for a busy Fourth of July weekend.
Barron resident Ryan Erickson helped fellow Wisconsin FFA officers prepare for what would be the organization’s first-ever virtual summer convention.
Neighboring Rusk County reported its first COVID-19-related death on July 3.
JULY 15
Nearly a year after it took place, a July 19, 2019 windstorm continued affect the Barron area. It took the city of Barron almost that long to work with the Federal Emergency Management Administration for reimbursement of tens of thousands of dollars in storm cleanup costs. Between 250 and 300 acres of county forests were damaged and there were still nearly 70 acres of woods left to be logged off.
School districts in the area were in the process of planning how to reopen fall classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Barron County received nearly $400,000 in federal stimulus funds to help pay pandemic-related costs.
JULY 22
World War II veteran Kenneth “Kenny” Miller passed away, at age 101. He spent 23 years as a volunteer with the Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department, and helped deliver publications for the News-Shield.
Barron Area School District announced it would hold a belated outdoor high school graduation ceremony on July 24
COVID-19 cases surged in the county, climbing from 36 on July 7 to 80 on July 21; a second death was reported.
JULY 29
A “local health ordinance” was proposed at a July 27 meeting of the County Board Health and Human Services committee. In the week ending July 28, more than 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county. Meanwhile, the first round of widespread trial vaccinations began in the U.S. as 30,000 volunteers were given shots.
AUGUST 5
Seventy-three cases of COVID-19 were discovered at the Seneca Foods vegetable processing plant in Cumberland, according to a July 29 announcement. Barron was among many Wisconsin counties seeking guidance on whether it was legal to enact the restrictions proposed in a local health ordinance.
AUGUST 12
After the City Council expressed dissatisfaction with a contractor hired to paint the city’s new, $2 million water tower, another contractor was hired in early August to finish the work. The water tower went online during December 2020
The owner of a motor home told police Aug. 9 that he had given some people a ride from Polk County to Turtle Lake, only to discover that one of the passengers stole a portable safe containing $4,000 cash from the vehicle.
AUGUST 19
A rash of traffic accidents was reported across the county, including a fatality involving a runner struck by a vehicle near Chetek Aug. 15, A truck-versus-train collision at the Canadian National Railway crossing on 23rd Street near Cameron Aug. 14, an all-terrain vehicle crash in the town of Arland Aug. 15, resulting in serious injuries for a Lansing, Mich., man, and a roll-over crash on Aug. 16 near Mikana that injured the 16-year-old girl who was at the wheel.
AUGUST 26
A group of local residents proposed building a “tiny house” on the property of Foursquare Church, Barron, in hopes it could add to the county’s inventory of homeless shelters. The proposal ignited a discussion that lasted through the end of the year.
Well-known Barron resident Rusty Weise, a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy, sustained severe injuries when a car pulled out in front of the motorcycle he was riding on Friday. Aug. 14, along U.S. Hwy. 63 near Clear Lake. Weise was hospitalized for several weeks, then started a long schedule of rehab. Thousands of dollars were raised for his family at a truck show held Oct. 1 at the Barron County Fairgrounds.
SEPTEMBER 2
Faced with demands from an estimated 500 Barron County residents to make public statements at its next meeting, the Barron County Board of Supervisors cancelled consideration of a public health ordinance to slow the spread of COVID-19.
A Columbus, Ohio-based electrical power generating company proposed building a 3.6-megawatt solar power array on 20 acres of property owned by the city of Barron, along the east side of 16th Street (Poor Farm Road) near the municipal wastewater treatment plant.
Almena’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church continues to use a 96-year-old, hand-built organ, which was the subject of a feature on the monthly “Almena Ideas” page.
SEPTEMBER 9
The city took a concrete enclosure once used to store wood chips for the Barron High School wood-fired boiler, and converted it to a tree nursery. City forester Ben Cole said he hoped to raise seedlings to replace hundreds of trees lost in the July 2019 windstorm.
There was an uptick in COVID-19 cases -- 18 within a six-day period -- and the county also recorded its fourth disease-related death.
SEPTEMBER 16
A play structure worth more than $400,000 (including specialized landscaping because it is on a floodplain) was dedicated Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Anderson Park. The structure was built thanks to a cooperative effort among local citizens, two service clubs (Barron Kiwanis and Barron County Sunrise Rotary) and contributions from numerous local businesses, over a period of about four years.
SEPTEMBER 23
After more than a year of planning and discussion, Barron Area School District announced it would survey district residents for their reactions to a proposed $34 million school bond referendum to finance improvements/additions at the district’s five schools: Barron High School (up to $16.2 million), Riverview Middle School (up to $9.2 million) and Almena, Ridgeland-Dallas and Woodland elementary schools (up to $8.6 million, including a new preschool addition at Woodland).
SEPTEMBER 30
COVID-19 cases continued to spike in Barron County, which reported 60 new diagnoses in the seven-day period ending Sept. 29, as well as a fifth death.
The family of Dallas area native Ellis Amdall announced it would postpone a celebration of his 104th birthday because of COVID-19. Family members asked people to send cards instead.
The coronavirus continued to have its effects on daily life. Unable to receive personal visitors, Monroe Manor residents went outside Sept. 26 to be greeted by a parade of well-wishers in cars, trucks, police squads and fire engines.
The Barron High School Homecoming Parade included floats ridden by masked students and adults. Instead of riding on a float, socially-distanced members of the BHS marching band walked the parade route and serenaded parade watchers at several locations.
OCTOBER 7
A Sept. 30 head-on crash near the intersection of Wisconsin highways 25 and 48 resulted in the death of a 72-year-old Rice Lake man and, eventually, a criminal charge of vehicular homicide against a 23-year-old Cumberland man Cody Hase. The next court date is in January 2021.
OCTOBER 14
County authorities agreed to cut $25,000 in funding to Embrace (a Spooner-based nonprofit that serves victims of domestic violence) after its board of directors published a statement that included a condemnation of “police violence” in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said that county authorities “do not feel (Embrace’s directors) are supportive of law enforcement. While we are looking for an alternative (domestic abuse agency), domestic victim services will not be impacted.”
Five weeks after Barron County authorities (bowing to opposition from hundreds of citizens and business owners) abandoned the idea of a local health ordinance to curb the effects of COVID-19, the increase in cases rose to a torrent.
One hundred seventeen new cases were reported in the seven-day period ending Tuesday, Oct. 13. News organizations reported Wisconsin was now among the nation’s leading COVID-19 “super spreaders.”
After emerging from bankruptcy, Superior Silica Sands (the county’s largest producer of frac sand) continued to be hampered by low energy prices and the effects of COVID-19, according to a corporate executive.
Although shipments of previously-mined sand continued to be transported out of the county, mining was at a standstill; two large processing plants were shuttered; and the company put its Barron-based testing and administrative office up for sale.
OCTOBER 21
A manager with Embrace, the Spooner-based provider of services for domestic abuse victims, reacted to the decision by Barron County to cut its funding. Executive Director Katie Bement said the funding cut could threaten other grants for which Embrace might qualify.
While there was no move by the Embrace board of directors to withdraw the statement to which Barron County objected, Bement said three no one on its board of directors (including three from Barron County who later resigned) objected to Embrace publishing its statement regarding violence in all forms, including “police violence.”
In the meantime, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald announced the creation of a 12-member Citizen Advisory and Action Team to work with the Sheriff’s Department on issues of race and diversity. The group is scheduled to meet in early 2021.
The battle over COVID-19 continued. Circuit Court Judge James Babler issued an order Oct. 8 that called for enforcement of a 25 percent occupancy limit for businesses (an order later overturned by a higher court). Meanwhile, the county reported 157 new cases of the disease. County authorities began to report a string of COVID-19 exposures at private businesses, most of them bars and restaurants.
Unseasonable weather struck the area with an estimated five-inch snowfall on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
OCTOBER 28
In an incident reported Tuesday, Oct. 27, a Canadian National locomotive demolished a semi tractor-trailer truck hauling feed grain at the 18th Street crossing in Barron, just west of Wayside Cemetery. The engineer and truck driver sustained minor injuries.
The Barron Light & Water Utility purchased the former Warren G’s Liquor Store property, located directly west of the utility offices on East Division Avenue.
The county’s decision not to fund Embrace, a nonprofit serving victims of domestic abuse, was the subject of an Oct. 26 protest outside the County Government Center at Barron.
New Auburn School District announced it would stop in-person classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NOVEMBER 4
President Donald Trump easily carried Barron County in the Nov. 3 General Election, but nationwide results showed a much closer race between the incumbent and Democrat Joe Biden, who eventually was declared the winner. Republicans won two other contested races on the ballot, including incumbent 7th Dist. U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (defeating Democrat Tricia Zunker) and GOP candidate David Armstrong (over Democrat John Ellenson) for the 75th District Wisconsin Assembly seat.
Ryan Urban succeeded Bob Zientara as editor of the News-Shield, effective Nov. 4.
NOVEMBER 11
With 535 active cases, 1,442 recovered, and 21 deaths, all due to COVID-19, it was estimated that one of every 23 Barron County residents had been infected with the disease since the outbreak in early March 2020. Among the latest victims: 97-year-old Barron County native Edward M. Anderson, a World War II veteran and prisoner of war.
Illinoian Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in connection with the shooting of three people during protests in Kenosha last Aug. 25, used an AR-15 rifle allegedly purchased in Ladysmith, according to prosecutors involved in the case.
A new cafe opened in Jerry’s Floral & Gifts in the same spot that previously housed The Porch, which closed in March. Doug and Sue Wiegrefe have reprised the space as CLK Cafe.
NOVEMBER 18
Seven hundred-fifty new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barron County in the seven-day period ending Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, according to Barron County Health and Human Services reports.
Chris Kroeze’s original country song, “Same Ole,” was ranked 56th on the Billboard Country Music charts -- and climbing in popularity.
NOVEMBER 23
Scott County, Minn., authorities charged James Herbst, 26, and his mother, Connie Lou Herbst, 62, with felony homicide in connection with the death of 63-year-old Gary Herbst, whose skeletal remains were found on a town of Maple Grove property in December 2017.
Five hundred eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barron County in the seven-day period ending Nov. 23, 2020. By this time, one in 14 county residents had been infected.
The former Spike’s Bar & Grill (formerly known as The Coach bar) in Poskin was acquired by new owners Tammy Webster and her children, Acoya Maina and Donavan Hollenbeck, and reopened as The Flying Monkey Saloon and Eatery.
DECEMBER 2
Barron Area School District released results of its survey of voter attitudes on a new school bond referendum. There were 545 responses. Local residents had the highest positive response to improvements in high school traffic flow and parking, improvements in classrooms, and updates to tech education. Improvements to the high school gymnasium and a daycare at Woodland Elementary School should be grouped in a second alternate question on the referendum ballot, respondents added.
DECEMBER 9
A downward trend in COVID-19 cases continued, but Barron County reported six new deaths in the week ending Dec. 8. In all, 47 county residents had succumbed to the disease this year.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.