Attendance was down, but more than 300 people showed up last Saturday and Sunday, July 11 and 12, 2020, as Pioneer Village Museum hosted its first major event of the summer season – Heritage Days.
It was also the museum’s first large public gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March.
Tamera Schutz, museum director, said the total attendance (318) was about two-thirds of the 481 guests who attended last year.
“That was probably about all that we could safely have,” Schutz said in an email sent Monday, July 13.
“Most visitors stayed for a couple of hours, so we had the potential for more,” she added.
She noted county health guidelines recommend no more than 100 people at a time for outdoor gatherings.
“But once you add in our volunteers and the fact that visitors don’t evenly space the time of day that they come … this was probably about all that we could handle within those guidelines,” Schutz added.
Visitors were given brochures listing the events and demonstrations – everything from making split rail fence to Dutch oven baking, tatting, old farm machinery, rope making, and more.
But there were reminders on the brochure, too, advising visitors to maintain social distancing and wear masks at appropriate times. Masks were on sale on the grounds for $1 apiece.
“There was lots of signage to remind people of social distancing,” Schutz added. “Sanitation stations were placed wherever we thought people might touch things. Lots of visitors expressed their delight in having something to do while still feeling safe from exposure.”
Food was available on the grounds, but this year, sponsors opted for cold sandwiches along with snacks and beverages.
“By doing cold lunch, we were able to make the bag lunches in the morning, which meant that we only needed two people in the kitchen,” Schutz said.
“It was so well received that we will probably use a modified version even after the pandemic is over.”
Some changes were evident on the grounds, too. At a demonstration of old-time butter churning, a masked volunteer, Jim Hansen, of Bloomer, helped 12-year-old Cameron resident Matthew Sharpley to make a batch of creamy butter.
“It’s not hard to make, but it takes awhile,” Sharpley said as Hansen kept an eye on the process.
“Usually, we would hand this (butter) out on crackers, but not this year,” Hansen said. “Instead, our volunteers will get to try it later. And were saving the buttermilk so the ladies can make biscuits.”
Demonstration areas were separated from visitors by ropes, with only occasional close contact between volunteers and visitors. At one such station, volunteer Rose Sutton showed Walter and Marcia Loofboro, of Bloomer, some samples of her bead making.
Near the edge of the grounds alongside County Hwy. W, volunteer A.J. Hoff, New Auburn, cut pieces of aspen logs to construct a split rail fence.
“It’s a little complicated at the beginning,” he said, as he arranged the rails to form a continuous structure. “But once you get started, it goes faster. It’s like a gigantic Jenga game.”
Nearby, the museum’s historic Soo Line Caboose was complete and open for visitors for the first time since it arrived from Spooner in July 2016.
“It has taken five years, but it’s done,” said volunteer Lee Wohlk, of Cameron.
The effort to buy and restore the caboose was led by Barron resident Arlyn Colby, who put in untold hours raising funds and working on the caboose.
“Most of it had to be replaced, because it was too deteriorated,” Wohlk said. “About all the original items left were a stove, and a chest freezer.”
Volunteers are waiting to install one of the final touches – a chimney to connect the stove to the roof of the caboose.
Wohlk said donations are still being accepted to complete paying for the restoration – including the latest improvement, an all-weather canopy that covers the caboose.
