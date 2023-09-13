You won’t find many musicians with both Nashville, Tennessee, and Cameron, Wisconsin on their tour schedule.
Then there’s The Kody Norris Show, who played the Grand Ole Opry on Aug. 9 and the Pioneer Village Museum on Sept. 9.
“That was a lifetime dream come true, and they were so kind to us, and we’ve already been invited back,” said Kody Norris. “They gave us a standing ovation that night. The people—they went berserk, and that was wonderful.”
“The Show” played at an entirely different venue in the Pioneer Village, but still found a great crowd.
“I think we broke a record,” said Kathy Krug, one of the main organizers of the annual three-day festival.
As Saturday’s headliner at the village’s 17th annual Bluegrass Festival, The Kody Norris Show played two sets, the second capping a day of talented traditional bluegrass performers.
“You won’t find a better deal for a traditional bluegrass show,” said Kathy Krug.
Two award-winning bands of the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America annual awards show were in the lineup, the North Dakota-based Waddington Brothers and East Tennessee-based The Kody Norris Show.
Krug said this is the first time the festival has featured Grand Ole Opry-level performers like The Kody Norris Show, a four-member group sporting colorful, rhinestone-covered suits and uptempo music.
“They’re a real show band,” said Krug. “They put everything into music and they’re great people.”
The Kody Norris Show has been coming to the Cameron festival since 2019.
They’ve kept coming back, despite a broken down tour bus this year.
“It’s almost like a family reunion,” said Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, the group’s award-winning fiddle player and multi-instrumentalist.
A key part of that northwest Wisconsin family is certainly Jamie Edwards, a Barron native and past performer at the festival with R Country Offspring, second-generation offshoot of local favorite R Country Gals.
Edwards and Nalley-Norris bonded at the festival in 2019.
“We hit it off immediately and we’ve been best friends ever since,” said Edwards. “I’ve hopped on many planes to support them and go to different shows.”
Edwards—and several other Bluegrass fans from Barron County—attended The Kody Norris Show’s Grand Ole Opry debut. The band even called on Edwards to star in a music video for their hit single “I Call Her Sunshine” off their new album “Rhinestone Revival.”
“She’d always told me she wanted to be in a music video, not necessarily ours,” said Nalley-Norris.
In the song—a love song—the banjo player Josiah Tyree sings the lead.
“I don’t want to portray the woman in this video with Josiah—it’s going to be too confusing,” said Nalley-Norris, who is married to Kody Norris.
With an enthusiastic “Yes!” Edwards stepped in and didn’t miss a beat.
“It was exciting to be asked to be in the video, kind of as a favor but also as something fulfilling and exciting,” she said.
The video can be viewed at www.thekodynorrisshow.com, where there are also albums for purchase as well as merchandise, including “I Call Her Sunshine” T-shirts.
