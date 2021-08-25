A story in the Aug. 18, 2021 News-Shield, regarding a collision on Aug. 10 at the intersection of 12th Street and Sixth Avenue, incorrectly stated the directions of travel and the identity of a vehicle that went through a stop sign at the intersection.
According to the report, a vehicle driven by Josiah M. Hoff, 21, of Hillsdale, was westbound on Sixth Avenue. A vehicle driven by Ruby A. Danao, 43, of Barron, was going south on 12th street, failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into Hoff’s vehicle.
