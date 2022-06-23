A man last seen boating Sunday on Red Cedar Lake was found deceased Wednesday, June 22, after an extensive search.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin DNR with the help of Bruce’s Legacy located and recovered the body of Mitchell Farrell, 55, of Prescott.
Farrell was the operator and single occupant of the Sea-Doo boat on Red Cedar Lake when, for an unknown reason, he went into the water.
His boat later drifted empty to the east shore near the Tagalong dock. Dispatch records indicated that the man’s wallet was found onboard.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Barron County Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said, “The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the DNR would like to give a special thank you to Bruce’s Legacy, a non-profit search and rescue from the Black River Falls area, for assisting in the search.” (bruceslegacy.com)
“Many other thanks go out for the all the help. Without the assistance, we would not have been able to cover so much ground and narrow our search area, especially in the heat.”
They included:
K-9 Emergency Response Team
4:19 Outdoors
Loch Lomond Beach Club
Ed’s Pit Stop
Bear Tracks Bar and Grill
Many private boaters and fisherman
A private citizen and his airplane
Barron County Park Staff
Shell Lake Fire Dept.
Polk Co Sheriff’s Dept.
Dunn Co Sheriff’s Dept.
