Julia Wirth, a Barron High School student and the daughter of Barry and Alicia Wirth, Ridgeland, has been named one of 1,928 semifinalists for a series of 150 scholarships offered by the Coca-Cola Scholars Program, according to BHS counselor Linda Mikunda.
Each of the scholarships is worth $20,000.
Wirth was among some 93,000 students from across the country who submitted applications based on their academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities.
Semifinalists will now complete a second phase of applications, which include essays, recommendations and transcripts. An independent selection committee will review the applications and select 250 regional finalists by the end of January to participate in online or in‑person interviews.
The 150 Coca‑Cola Scholars will be named in March and invited to Atlanta, Ga., in April 2020 for a banquet and leadership development institute held by former Coca-Cola Scholars.
The Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2020 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided some 6,300 Coke Scholars nationwide with more than $72 million in scholarships over the course of 32 years.
A senior at Barron High School, Wirth plans to attend Marquette University in Mlwaukee next fall, Mikunda added.
