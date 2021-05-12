An open invitation is extended to ladies to attend Stonecroft’s Joint Outreach Meeting on Monday, May 17 , at 6:30 p.m. at Norske Nook in Rice Lake. There are no dues or membership; all ladies are welcome.
Shanna Wood, a native Cumberland gal, will explain how she established a successful cottage industry called Sugar Wood using her grandmother’s candy recipes. Samples will be provided. Marilyn Wolkowski from LaCrosse will also be sharing her inspirational talk on how she found “strength In Weakness.”
The registration cost is $8, which includes supper and beverage. Reservations for this meeting can be made by calling Gladys Huset at 715-837-1445 or Barbara Millerman at 715-637-4114 by Friday, May 14. The restaurant will be closed to the public and safety practices will be followed. Registration begins at 6 p.m.
Further information about the meeting can be obtained by calling Barb Millerman at 715-637-4114. Stonecroft Ministries is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.
