By Luke Klink
A Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and killed while on-duty 5 years ago, and his name endures through a scholarship fund named in his honor.
The Dan Glaze Memorial Scholarship provides financial assistance to high school graduates interested in pursuing a career in the field of law enforcement.
To ensure the lasting legacy of the fallen officer, a fundraiser last Friday helped raise $11,000 to sustain the fund that provides financing for the scholarships. The fundraiser was sponsored by Sons of AMVETS Ladysmith Squadron 127, which sold raffle tickets with the grand prize of a dinner and Chris Kroeze concert being awarded to a select few individuals.
Before the performance, Friday, Oct. 29, on the 5-year observance of the officer’s death, the presentation of funds was made.
Squadron Commander Dave Roth commended the organization for its efforts during the fundraiser.
“We voted on it and passed unanimously to give $11,000,” Roth said.
Glaze was a deputy for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department killed almost 5 years ago in the line of duty while investigating a suspicious vehicle in a field along Broken Arrow Road on Oct. 29, 2016.
The sheriff’s department posted a Facebook message last week saying the incident changed the lives of so many in the community, agency and family of law enforcement forever.
“We lost a friend, an officer, a brother,” the department posted on Facebook. “Dan will forever be in our hearts. This day, and every day, please remember and honor Dan’s family. Remember their sacrifice. Pray for and support their families. They are our family.”
To ensure the scholarship continues, Sons of AMVETS Ladysmith Squadron 127 sponsored a fundraiser that generated $15,100 in raffle ticket sales for an opportunity to attend an invitation-only dinner and concert by Kroeze. The concert was held on the 5-year anniversary of Glaze’s death.
Kroeze is from Barron. He was the runner-up of season 15 of the American talent competition, The Voice. For the show, he was coached by country star Blake Shelton.
The Dan Glaze Memorial Scholarship fund is managed by the Rusk County Community Foundation, which now manages 30 funds totaling about $3.5 million
“The Dan Glaze Fund is now endowed with this pushing it over the top. It will start giving next year, and it will give forever,” Smith said.
Smith estimated the fund will continue growing, double in 20 or 30 years.
“You are giving the gift of forever with this in remembrance of Dan Glaze,” Smith said.
Roth also praised Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace for helping spearhead the fundraiser to benefit the scholarship, including his wife Sherry Wallace and others.
“They fine tuned it, and I want to thank the Wallace family for what they do,” Roth said.
