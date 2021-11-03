Sons of AMVETS Ladysmith Squadron 127 presents an $11,000 donation from funds raised in the recent fundraiser sponsored by the organization to benefit the Deputy Dan Glaze Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund helps provide scholarships to high school graduates interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. Sons of AMVETS held a raffle drawing with 50 winners receiving a sit down dinner for two and concert by well-known area performer, Chris Kroeze, a recent finalist in the popular network television show, The Voice. Kroeze and Sons of AMVETS members presented the donation to Kevin Smith of the Rusk County Community Foundation, which manages the scholarship fund among others.

— News photos by Luke Klink