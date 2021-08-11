Four years after Prairie Farm resident Sara Singerhouse graduated from Prairie Farm High School, she got a call from local supermarket owner Sheri Miller.
“I had told Sheri that I was interested in working there,” Singerhouse said Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, just over a month after she took over operation of the store at 201 River Ave. South.
“She called me one day and asked if I was still interested,” Singerhouse added. “I started working here Sept. 2, 1997.”
Twenty-four years of on-the-job training gave Singerhouse the confidence she needed to take over the business – which she did, as of July 1, 2021.
“It’s a pace I know,” she said. “It’s the kind of technology I can work with. I enjoy the people and the customers. There are different folks here all the time. You get to know them.”
Another nice part about the work is its unpredictability, Singerhouse added.
“There’s no set day that’s slower or busier than another,” she said. “One Monday can be quiet, and the next Monday, we’re swamped all day long.”
As she begins her tenure as owner of Sara’s Hometown Market, Singerhouse is carrying on a tradition that dates back more than 80 years.
Records in the Prairie Farm Sesquicentennial Book show that Edwin Anderson opened the store in 1940, and sold it to Otto and Opal Jorstad five years later. The Millers ran the store from 1983 to 2017, when the store became known as Johnson’s Market. And, when the owners decided to leave the business, Singerhouse was ready.
“It’s almost like I bought my own job,” she said.
The store has two employees, including Singerhouse and her daughter-in-law, Amanda (Joey) Beyer.
Hours remain the same as they have been, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
“We’re adding little things here and there,” Singerhouse said. “We’d like more people to bring in locally made (or grown) items. I am looking into stocking locally produced beef, but that is a work in progress.”
