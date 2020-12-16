There is only two weeks to go in the annual Red Kettle Campaign in Barron County and donations are lower than in year’s past. The Barron County Salvation Army’s kettle campaign is what helps to fund their programs, including rent and utility assistance. This year, with the COVID pandemic, the organization has seen an increase in requests for assistance. A strong kettle campaign will help ensure these important programs will continue into next year.
The Salvation Army attributes the increase in demand for services due to the pandemic and those requests are expected to rise even more as they head into 2021. “The longer the pandemic lasts, the more people who are impacted and the more the needs seem to increase along with it. People who have never needed help before are calling and asking us how to get help. These are people who don’t know what those first steps are because they have never had to take them before”, said Fundraising Manager Angela Moulton.
At the time this story was written, the organization had raised just over $41,000.00. The goal for the organization’s kettle campaign in Barron County is $72,000 by the end of the year.
Due to COVID, volunteer bell ringers have been in short supply at the kettle sites, but folks can still sign up to ring if they would like at www.registertoring.com. COVID precautions are in place, and a training video on these steps is available when you sign up.
A lack of foot traffic, a shortage of volunteers and a lack of pocket change, has caused The Salvation Army to set up a “Virtual Kettle” to try and alleviate the funding shortage. A person can give at their Virtual Kettle Here: http://bit.ly/BarronRedKettle and share the link on their social media pages to become a “Virtual Bell Ringer”. The organization is also accepting donations at: Barron County Salvation Army, PO BOX 8 Rice Lake, WI 54868. MEMO: Red Kettle Campaign.
For more Information on how the organization is serving in Barron County visit their Facebook Page at The Salvation Army of Barron County. Phone questions can be asked by calling 715-497-4438.
