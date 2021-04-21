The Heart O’ North Conference schools proudly recognize outstanding academic performances of students enrolled in its member schools. As part of this recognition each year, school administrators identify three graduating seniors named to the Academic All-Conference Team.
The selections are based on cumulative grade point averages, ACT or SAT scores, participation in school activities, organizations, programs, and community service.
The students named to this team represent an exemplar standard of student achievement, leadership, co-curricular participation, community involvement and are typically the highest achievers in their class. The students and their schools include:
Barron High School
Phoebe Jerome, parents, Chris and Tricia Jerome.
Tyler Hogan, parents, Andy and Sonya Hogan.
Elias Mettner, parents, Dwayne and Katie Mettner.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
High School
Samuel Hall, parents, Rick and Mary Hall.
Joseph Jensen, parents, Scott and Amanda Jensen.
Madeleine Schofield, parents, Matt and Courtney Schofield.
Cameron High School
Francesca Pica, parents, Anthony and Sarah Pica.
Henry Huth, parents, Richard and Kirsten Huth.
Bree Rubenzer, parents, Ronald and Heidi Rubenzer.
Cumberland High School
Andrew Cunningham, parents, Beth and Bryan Cunningham.
Samuel P. Schradle, parents, Shannon and Patrick Schradle.
Sophia Schmidt, parents, Elizabeth and Timothy Schmidt.
Bloomer High School
Dylan Baker, parents, Greg and Tasha Baker.
Jaden Halom parents, Martin and Melinda Halom.
Tyler Dachel, parents, Ben and Shannon Dachel.
Ladysmith High School
Jacqueline Wallin, parents, Jeffrey and Becky Wallin.
Olivia Bunton, parents, Matt and Leah Bunton.
Abigail Meltz, parents, Josh and Bethany Meltz.
Spooner High School
Gracen Zaloudek, parents, Monty and Julie Zaloudek.
Anna Silvis, parents, Curt and Jacene Silvis.
Carter Melton, parents, Andrew and Kate Melton.
St. Croix High School
Layton Borst, parents, Lee and Les Borst.
Abigail Jensen, parents, Sarah and Robb Jensen.
Emily McCurdy, parents, Sara and Brent McCurdy.
Northwestern High School
Allison Luoma, parents, Kurt and Kristine Luoma.
Brennen Werner, parents, Chad and Jeri Werner.
Lilly Cain, parents, David and Lynn Cain.
Hayward High School
Ingrid Sokup, parents, James Sokup and Sydney Ringhem.
Cassidy Gould, parents, Richard Gould and Susan Boersma-McNamee.
Sierra Clifford, parent, Jacquelyn Clifford.
