An Almena area ATV club is celebrating its 20th anniversary at its annual meeting on Saturday, May 7.
The Dusty Trail Finders club was the first ATV club formed in Barron County, back in 2002. Since then the club has facilitated the creation and maintenance of more than 19 miles of ATV trails from the west edge of Barron to the Polk County line. The club is also responsible for the 40-acre ATV Intensive Use Area near Poskin.
Club president Larry Nevin said the Dusty Trail Finders were formed at a time when ATVs were becoming more popular for recreation. Now, with the advent of UTVs, the popularity of trail riding has accelerated.
Nevin cited statistics from the Wisconsin ATV Assn., stating that in 2003 there were 192,000 registered ATVs in Wisconsin. In 2021, there were more than 495,000 ATVs and UTVs registered in the state. According to the WATVA, the economic impact of ATVs and UTVs in the state has grown from $295 million to $1.1 billion in that time.
In Barron County alone, there are more than 10,000 registered ATV/UTVs.
The county has six clubs, with the Dusty Trail Finders being the largest at 160 members. Those include 22 landowners who allow ATV/UTVs to traverse their land.
“A big thanks goes out to those folks,” said Nevin.
To keep trails fun and safe for riding, club volunteers mow brush, clear downed trees and periodically grade the trail surface using a tractor acquired with the help of a loan from Barron County. But equipment and fuel costs and other expenses fall on the club. For bigger projects, such as trail damage from washouts, local excavators are contracted.
It all takes time, money and manpower, which is why Nevin encourages all trail users to join their local club.
“We need more people to join clubs. These trails don’t develop overnight and trails don’t maintain themselves,” he said.
Nevin said that the number of local club members is a “pittance” when compared to the number of ATV/UTVs registered in the county.
“Join a club, help out and get involved in your trails,” said Nevin.
Dusty Trail Finders annual dues are $20 or $30 for a family.
Those interested in joining the Dusty Trail Finders are welcome at monthly meetings, held every third Thursday, or at the annual meeting Saturday at Almena VFW. Social hour starts at noon, with a meeting at 1 p.m. Lunch is served after the meeting. There’s a meat raffle and a 50/50 raffle. A share of the proceeds will be donated to the Barron County Development Services, Inc. in Barron.
