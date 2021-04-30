A convicted sex offender who pleaded guilty to a charge of having sex with a then-14-year-old Cameron girl in January 2019 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, following a Thursday, April 29, 2021, sentencing hearing in Barron County Circuit Court.
Washburn County Circuit Court Judge Angeline E. Winton sentenced Jeremiah W. Paquin, 34, to consecutive terms of 15 and 10 years, respectively, in connection with felony charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
If he serves the entire sentence, Paquin will be nearly 50 years old upon release, court records said.
Paquin had been in the Barron County Jail since February 2020, more than a year after a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest.
