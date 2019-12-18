Barron County Farm Bureau members attended the 100th Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation Annual Meeting and Young Farmer and Agriculturist Conference Friday through Monday, Dec. 6-9, 2019, 2019, at the Kalahari in the Wisconsin Dells.
Delegates from Barron County included Karyn Schauf of Barron, Brittany Olson of Chetek and Randy Cook of Cameron.
To kick off the weekend, more than 450 young farmer members from across the state came together Dec. 6 for the YFA Conference. Members ages 18-35 get the opportunity to gather, network and increase their knowledge of current and future agriculture issues.
It was also a time to celebrate the accomplishments of individual YFA contest winners and county YFA programs. Area resident Nathan Kringle competed in the Discussion Meet competition, which provides an opportunity to demonstrate a member’s speaking skills on agricultural-related topics. A contestant is judged on his or her problem-solving skills as he or she discuss timely topics with colleagues.
On Dec. 9 nearly 250 Farm Bureau delegates adopted the policies that will guide the legislative agenda for the state’s largest general farm organization in 2020.
Resolutions were submitted by delegates as part of a grassroots policy development process.
Delegates supported the research and development of dairy growth management and other systems that provide increased dairy-industry stability and producer profitability. Delegates also supported requiring regular gasoline to contain 15 percent ethanol year-round.
Delegates supported the opportunity for farmers to diversify and market agricultural experiences including agricultural event venues.
Delegates supported allowing meat, fruit, vegetable and dairy farms to direct market their products to the end consumer without making the process too burdensome in state, county and local regulations.
Delegates from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s 61 county Farm Bureaus also voted to support:
• Requiring disclosure of the Wisconsin Fence Law on real estate purchase agreements, so buyers are informed of the law.
• A cost-share program for farmers who experience wolf conflict.
On the federal level, delegates supported numerous policies regarding dairy, rural broadband and the passing of the new United States-Mexico-Canada (trade) Agreement.
The federal resolutions will be forwarded to the American Farm Bureau Federation for consideration at its annual convention next month.
Three new board members were elected to the WFBF Board. Pierce County Farm Bureau member, Peter Kimball of River Falls, will represent District 9 (Superior Shores, Barron, Chippewa, Pierce, Polk Burnett, Rusk, Sawyer and St. Croix County Farm Bureaus).
He succeeds former District 9 Director and WFBF President Jim Holte who retired after serving in this role since 1995. Joe Bragger, a dairy and poultry farmer from Buffalo County, was elected WFBF President.
Barron County Farm Bureau is one of 61 county Farm Bureaus that make up the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. WFBF is the state’s largest general farm organization and it represents farms of all sizes, commodities and management styles.
For more information call (877) 483.5447 or visit https://wfbf.com/about/counties/barron/Delegation at Farm Bureau meeting
