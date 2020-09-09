Prairie Farm resident Selmer “Sam” Nelson has stepped down from his position as a member of the Barron Electric Cooperative board of directors.
Nelson’s final annual meeting took place Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, as more than 600 members parked in and around the Stardust Drive-In, Chetek, to conduct business from their vehicles, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As usual, Nelson served as meeting parliamentarian, and was warmly congratulated by the attending members for his service to the board.
According to Dallas Sloan, Barron Electric general manager, Nelson was a member of the cooperative board for 46 years, 35 of them as president.
The cooperative has grown and thrived during Nelson’s years of service, Sloan added.
“When Sam got on the board in 1974, we had 9,265 members,” he said. “Today, we have 19,000.”
After attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and earning a degree in agriculture education and chemistry, Nelson earned a master’s in soil science and plant physiology from the University of Minnesota.
He worked from 1967 through 1971 as a teacher at Colby High School, then went into dairy farming in Prairie Farm for 30 additional years.
In his resume, Nelson said that, as president of the Barron Electric Board, he worked to “change the perception of (cooperative) members from a closed-door policy to one of open engagement.”
He helped change the co-op bylaws to return “capital credits” to members in annual payments based on a percentage method, supported advances in technology (automatic meters, electric vehicles, solar power) and helped keep electric rates among the lowest in the Dairyland Power system.
As an FFA parliamentary procedure adviser, Nelson coached the Prairie Farm High School “parly-pro” team to a pair of national championships.
Nelson’s family has earned the Century Farm Award at the Wisconsin state fair, awarded to farms that have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years. He also has delivered many speeches about patriotism and military service at numerous Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day ceremonies in the area.
