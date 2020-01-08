Barron High School music department will present its third annual Barron County Talent Show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Barron Area Community Center.
The event will feature singing, gymnastics, dance, guitar, and more, with talent from school-aged contestants from Barron County and other regional communities.
The box office opens at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person at the door, with those 2 and under admitted free.
Sponsors include Barron Federated Music Club, Barron Veterinary Clinic, WESTconsin Credit Union, Jennie-O and Tactical Escape 101.
Proceeds from this year’s event will help pay for a trip to Chicago for BHS music students.
The inaugural show took place Jan. 20, 2018, and included 19 acts from six regional school districts. More than 350 people attended the event.
Judges made awards in three age categories (ages 5-9, 10-13 and 14-18), while ticketholders could vote online for their “people’s choice” award winners.
Organizers used proceeds from the event to help pay for a trip to Orange County, Calif., where choral and instrumental musicians underwent professional training, performed and toured the area.
In 2019, the event featured 18 acts and awards in three grade categories (grades K-6, 7-9 and 10-12), and was witnessed by an audience that matched the 2018 total of 350.
There are 85 students enrolled in the Barron High School choir program and 50 in the band program. Most students help with the annual talent show, according to Haylee Lytle, instrumental music instructor.
