The city of Barron has received a $1 million from the federal government to help finance the first phase of a project to replace all underground utilities and repave La Salle Avenue, according to local sources.
Word was received Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, that the $1 million “community development block grant” had been awarded to the city after an application process that was the responsibility of MSA Professional Services, Rice Lake.
In total, the La Salle Avenue project calls for new storm and sanitary sewers, water mains, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, and pavement along much of La Salle Avenue between its intersection with Division Avenue (on the east) and Mill Street (on the west).
Spread out over three phases, the project is expected to take six years to complete, according to information shared at previous City Council meetings.
MSA Professional Services will also work with the city to obtain further funding for the first phase of the project, Liz Jacobson, city administrator, said Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The city would also finance a portion of the project out of its own resources, she added.
Jacobson said that, at the present time, the additional amounts include:
• $412,300 from the Wisconsin “Safe Drinking Water Fund.”
• $321,000 from the state “Clean Water Fund.”
• $453,000 from the city, which will come either from the city general fund or from future tax increment financing income.
The topic will be on the City Council agenda at its September meeting, Jacobson added.
