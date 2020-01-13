On Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at 4:12 a.m., a Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy
attempted to stop a vehicle for several traffic violations in the Village of Cameron.
The vehicle failed to stop for the deputy and a chase ensued with speeds around
100mph. The chase lasted for about 13 miles when the subject approached the
City of Chetek on Hwy SS, where spike strips had been deployed. The subject
attempted a U-turn and struck the pursing deputy’s squad.
The driver, Delbert Whitehead, 43, of Rice Lake, was taken into custody without
further incident. The deputy in the squad was not injured, but his squad car was
towed from the scene. A female passenger in the car was released and not
taken into custody.
Mr. Whitehead is being held in the Barron County Jail, awaiting formal charges
later this week by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office. He is being held
on Felony Fleeing, OWI-2nd, operating while revoked and two warrants for his
arrest.
This case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s
Department. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Rice
Lake, Chetek and Barron Police Departments, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.