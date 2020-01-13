On Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at 4:12 a.m., a Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy

attempted to stop a vehicle for several traffic violations in the Village of Cameron.

The vehicle failed to stop for the deputy and a chase ensued with speeds around

100mph. The chase lasted for about 13 miles when the subject approached the

City of Chetek on Hwy SS, where spike strips had been deployed. The subject

attempted a U-turn and struck the pursing deputy’s squad.

The driver, Delbert Whitehead, 43, of Rice Lake, was taken into custody without

further incident. The deputy in the squad was not injured, but his squad car was

towed from the scene. A female passenger in the car was released and not

taken into custody.

Mr. Whitehead is being held in the Barron County Jail, awaiting formal charges

later this week by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office. He is being held

on Felony Fleeing, OWI-2nd, operating while revoked and two warrants for his

arrest.

This case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s

Department. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Rice

Lake, Chetek and Barron Police Departments, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.