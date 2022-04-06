COVID-19 risk in Barron County has been downgraded to “Low” this week, according to the CDC.
With the “Low” classification on the COVID-19 Community Level scale, individuals and households are advised to
Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.
Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.
On Friday, April 1, Barron County Public Health reported that there were only eight new cases of COVID-19 in the county that week, the lowest number since last summer.
But the weekly report also included two more deaths, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in Barron County to 137.
COVID-19 deaths aren’t official until the death certificate is complete, so there can be a delay of a few weeks in death numbers. The last COVID-19 death in Barron County was in mid-March, said public health officer Laura Sauve.
COVID-19 testing remains available at health care providers, pharmacies and at Barron County Public Health. The testing site is at 410 E. La Salle Ave. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The PCR testing, with results back in 1-2 days, can be scheduled at cur.tv/barron.
To find a vaccination location near you, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.
