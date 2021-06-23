Before Leesa and Gary Berhow opened L.O.F. Apparel & Tack at 101 Center St., in Ridgeland (the former CCF Bank building), they knew something about the community’s reputation among western Wisconsin’s horse breeders, horse pullers and horse owners.
The Berhows, themselves, have a strong background in horses.
“My husband is a farrier,” Leesa Berhow said during a phone interview from her store in late May 2021.
She said Gary has shod horses for 47 years “and he met a lot of horse people over those years. I’ve always had horses, and I used to show them.”
She said they now own a standard bred, an Arabian and a mini-donkey.
The store owners are originally from Osceola, but they moved to Connorsville six years ago, and that was when they started to learn more about Ridgeland’s horse reputation, including Pioneer Day, held every February, which includes a parade of horses.
Leesa said she and Gary didn’t know the late Doug Jorstad, the founder of Pioneer Day, who also started the Ridgeland Riders Saddle Club. Jorstad ran a family-owned store in Ridgeland that was in business for more than a century, worked as a banker, and was a horse-pulling enthusiast. He passed away in February 2013, at the age of 79, but his legacy lives on through Pioneer Day and its horse-centered activities.
“We hadn’t actually heard of him, but we knew about Pioneer Day,” Leesa said. “My husband thinks Pioneer Day is the best thing ever.”
The couple’s Ridgeland store opened, appropriately enough, in February 2020 – the same month as Pioneer Day.
“We even let (Pioneer Day organizers) fly the chickens off our store,” she added.
The Ridgeland store is one of two owned by the Berhows – the other is in Winona, Minn.
“The Winona store is now open only on the weekend, so it’s nice to have a store closer to home,” Leesa said.
The Berhows completed their first year in Ridgeland earlier this year, and they continue to sell a variety of clothing for men, women and children, as well as horse grooming products, tack, boots, hats, jewelry, purses, perfume, and toys.
Leesa operates the store along with one part-time employee.
Pioneer Day isn’t the only time the store draws attention in Ridgeland, Leesa added.
“We have a big sale during the Ridgeland Fair,” she said.
The next Ridgeland Fair is Friday through Monday, Sept. 3-6, 2021.
Leesa said the store’s three-letter abbreviation stands for “Leap Of Faith, because that’s what buying this business was for us!”
