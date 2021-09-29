Come and celebrate fall with a hot dog and brat cookout sponsored by Barron Kiwanis. The cookout will be held Friday, Oct. 8, in front of Wiehe’s Hardware Hank, Barron, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
