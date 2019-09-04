Barron County residents born in 1919 or earlier can be honored at this years’ annual Centenarian Celebration. The event, sponsored by the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Barron, Rusk and Washburn Counties, will be held Friday, Oct, 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the Rice Lake Senior Center, Stage Room, 12 W. Humbird St., Rice Lake, WI, 54868.
“The Centenarian Celebration provides an opportunity to honor local residents, thank them for their contributions, and recognize the value of their wisdom,” said Jennifer Jako, ADRC Director. “These individuals have lived through a century of unprecedented change, and we appreciate the perspective and insight they bring to our communities.”
Please contact the ADRC at 715-537-6225 if you know a centenarian we should invite as an honored guest. The 30-minute program will be followed by lunch provided for the centenarians. Their families and friend are invited to stay for lunch: guests over age 60: $4 suggested donation; under 60: $9. Reservations are required and due by Oct. 4.
The ADRC can help arrange transportation and a family member or caregiver can accompany the centenarian.
The ADRC of Barron, Rusk and Washburn Counties helps people live independently and stretch their money. Free, confidential consultations provide unbiased information about local resources for individuals ages 60 +, adults with disabilities and caregivers.
Contact: Kim Cobb, Resource Specialist, kim.cobb@co.barron.wi.us, 715-537-6225.
