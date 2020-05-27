Officers with Almena VFW Post 8512 said Monday, May 25, 2020, that they believed that the occasion of Memorial Day was important enough to hold a ceremony of remembrance for deceased area veterans, despite the COVID-19 pandemic
Vince Ashton, post chaplain, and Pat Kolstad, quartermaster, talked about the situation Monday morning at Shadyside Park, as about a dozen VFW members prepared for an abbreviated ceremony at Shadyside Park.
Ashton said the post members knew about the virus but decided to hold the event anyway.
“I’m not saying it couldn’t happen, but this is important to us,” said Ashton, a former Twin Cities resident who has lived near Almena the past 25 years and is an active member of the post.
Kolstad agreed. “Every year our post uses this event to honor (VFW and Ladies Auxiliary) members who have passed away in the last year,” he said. “This will be a short program, but we want to do it to show our respect.”
Meanwhile, other VFW members got ready for the event as a steady rain fell. Including the post members and guests, there were about 40 people in attendance, most protected from the rain by the park picnic shelter
Ashton said Post 8512 has about 200 registered members
“We can count on about 30 (members) to be pretty active with us,” he said.
Like other veterans’ groups in the area, VFW Post 8512 visits several area cemeteries to honor deceased veterans, including Sacred Heart and St. Matthew Lutheran cemeteries, at Almena, and a smaller country cemetery near the Twin Town area south of the village.
The shortened ceremony included the laying of wreaths at the Shadyside Park veterans’ memorial, and placing bouquets of flowers commemorating 23 of Almena’s deceased veterans, most of whom lost their lives while fighting overseas.
The ceremony concluded with the reading of five VFW Post and Auxiliary members who passed away since Memorial Day 2019: Dennis Gullikson, Gordon Krecker, James Kittleson, Kathy Boedeker, and Patty Heller.
