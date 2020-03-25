The Barron Family History Center located at 644 South 6th Street, Barron, will be temporarily closed in accordance with the closing of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints meetinghouse to help keep from spreading the coronavirus. When the Center can reopen, notice will be given in the newspapers and online.
Although the Family History Center is closed, Family Search Family Tree is open online for patrons to use in searching their ancestors.
For questions, contact Gloria Dobberfuhl at 715-637-5579.
