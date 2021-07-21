In an action postponed a year because of the coronavirus, the board of the Town of Vance Creek was finally able to dedicate its Town Park in the name of Paul Streif at a celebration at the park in Reeve on July 13.
Streif, who was born and lived most of his life in the Town of Vance Creek, was a graduate of Clear Lake High School, where he later returned to teach for many years. He served as Treasurer for the Town of Vance Creek for 57 years before his passing in July of 2019. In addition to that elected service, which most likely is a record term of service in Wisconsin, he was also instrumental in helping establish the park and worked on its continual development throughout his life.
Streif’s service didn’t just focus on the Town of Vance Creek. He was a member of the Barron County Board; board member and president of West CAP; treas-urer of the UW-Rice Lake Foundation; served on the Pioneer Village Museum Board; helped provide food services to the needy; authored a history of Reeve and Vance Creek Township; and other service to his greater community.
The dedication program began with refreshments at 6 p.m., followed by a formal program at 7 p.m. About 75 residents of the town and friends of the Streifs at-tended the dedication. Town of Vance Creek board chair Michael Stafne offered a dedication of the park, following remarks by Paul’s wife Carol, and sons Vin-cent and Ivan. The park is located in Reeve, at the junction of Barron County Highways A and K.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.