Officials with the University of Wisconsin System and the Wisconsin Tavern League are asking bars and restaurant owners throughout the state to enforce mask mandates and encourage physical distancing as students return to college for the school year during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A joint letter was sent today, Aug. 24, 2020, over the signatures of Tommy Thompson, UW-System president, Pete Madland, executive director of the Tavern League, and Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association.
The letter was sent in hopes that businesses will cooperate in reducing the spread of COVID-19 as students start the new academic term.
Read the Aug. 26 News-Shield for further details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.