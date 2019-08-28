Four new teachers have joined the faculty of the Barron Area School District, two at the high school, and one each at Riverview Middle School and Woodland Elementary School.
The four responded to a News-Shield questionnaire with information about their professional and personal backgrounds.
Greg Adams, high school English
A native of Chetek, Adams is a 1989 Chetek High School graduate. In 1996, he earned an undergraduate degree in English and writing at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and completed his teaching certification in 2004.
He comes to Barron High School from a similar position at Chippewa Falls High School, where he has worked the last 13 years.
“I grew up in the Heart O’ the North Conference and was excited by the possibility of returning here to teach,” Adams said. “I live in Chetek, so the daily commute to Chippewa Falls was getting a little tiresome.”
Adams said his wife, Laurie, teaches in Cameron, and their daughter, Addy, attends high school there.
In his spare time, Adams collects music CDs and vinyl albums, and also enjoys “playing, recording, and attending concerts.
“My latest musical obsession is hip hop, mostly old school (A Tribe Called Quest, Public Enemy, Digable Planets, Mos Def),” he said. “I’m a bit of a word nerd and really enjoy the daily New York Times Crossword puzzles and other word game apps.”
Adams is also interested in poetry, and has “read as much African and African-American Literature as I can. Some of my favorite authors are Nnedi Okorafor, Octavia Butler, Patricia Smith, and Eve L. Ewing. “
Brooke Halverson, Woodland Elementary Grade 2
Barron native Halverson graduated high school here in 2000, has been a substitute at Barron for three years, and will now assume a fulltime position on the faculty.
She is a 2005 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a degree in elementary education and a double minor in health and coaching.
“Considering the fact that I graduated from here and now my own children attend this district, my heart is truly with Barron Area School District,” Halverson said. “I love the diversity of our students, as well as how our district’s mission and vision allow for so many potential opportunities for both students and staff.”
Halverson and her husband, Jon, are the parents of four children, Hailee, age 14, Bronson, 12, Alexis, 10, and Brayden, 7.
She enjoys coaching youth sports including volleyball, basketball, and softball, “as well as spending quality time with my friends and family. We enjoy spending time outdoors at home and at our family cabin on Silver Lake, and we love watching and rooting for the Packers and Badgers,” she said.
Angie Otradovec, special education, Riverview Middle School.
A native of Richland Center, Otradovec grew up in Pardeeville, and graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1992.
She went on to earn an undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, majoring in special education/learning disabilities. After going on to teach in Merrill, she earned a master’s degree in reading from UW-Stevens Point.
Prior to coming to Barron, Otradovec was a classroom teacher for 14 years, then owned a family childcare business another eight years.
“I chose the Barron Area School District for its ‘students come first’ belief,” Otradovec said. “Barron is also close to my family. My husband is a teacher.”
Otradovec and her husband have three children. The oldest will be a college freshman this fall.
“We have a sophomore in high school and an eighth-grader,” she added. We enjoy traveling during our vacations and supporting our children’s extracurricular activities,” Otradovec said. “I also enjoy running in half marathons and curling up with a good book.”
LeeAnn Klawiter, high school mathematics
A Barron native and 2005 graduate of Barron High School, Klawiter later earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, majoring in secondary education and mathematics. She’s currently studying for her master’s.
Klawiter’s most recent job was teaching math at Bruce High School, where she has worked the past six years.
“Being from Barron originally, I am very excited to be back in my hometown,” she said.
Klawiter and her husband, Andy, have a 4-year-old son, Wesley – and the family dog, Lilly, a pug.
She enjoys reading, traveling with her family, and playing bingo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.