Three counselors for Barron Area School District schools were honored in February 2020 at the annual Wisconsin School Counselor Association Conference held Feb. 18-20, 2020, at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, Monona, Wis.
Counselors John Ellenson (elementary), Amy Beckendorf (middle school) and Linda Mikunda (high school) were honored by the association as the 2019-2020 School Counseling Team of the year.
The Barron counselors were chosen from a group of 14 different school counselor teams nominated from around the state of Wisconsin.
This award is meant to recognize a school counseling team who work together to go above and beyond to meet the personal, career, and academic needs of their students.
The Barron Area School District counselors have been proactive and noted as leaders in the area of Academic and Career Planning.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and various Cooperative Educational Service agencies (CESAs) often use the BCarron Area School District academic and career planning webpage as a model.
The Barron counselors have also been leaders across the state in the implementation of individual planning conferences with students and parents since 2001.
BASD counselors were also one of the first counseling teams in the state to complete all four comprehensive school counseling training sessions required by the Department of Public Instruction.
Linda Mikunda, counselor at Barron High School, was asked to present at the state counselor’s association conference this past year on the role of the school counselor.
The School Counselor Team award is a credit to all school counselors who have contributed to the framework of the district’s program. The group includes the three current counselors and former counselors Rod Wiemeri, Carl Olson, Ken Mueller, Mary Krozova, Mary Boese, Nikki Siebel, Roseann Husby, Kristy Thompson, and Brooke Nehring.
