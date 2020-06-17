Dollar General is building a new store in Cameron, a spokesperson for the company said in early June.
The store will be located on County Hwy. SS, on the corner lot southeast of the stoplights, at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 8 and Hwy. SS.
The two lots cover about two-thirds of an acre, and were the former site of Cameron Car Corner.
“At this time, a planned store opening is slated for September 2020, but understand that construction progress may alter this date,” said Angela Petkovic, the company spokesperson.
Also, Dollar General was looking into possibly building a store on Hwy. SS in New Auburn, sources said.
The company said it was in the “due diligence phase,” but had not committed to building a store there. A decision on that would be made in the fall, Petkovic said.
Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 employees, depending on the needs of the store. The stores carry foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationary, seasonal items and basic clothing.
