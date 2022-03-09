Step by step a new Kwik Trip gas station and convenience store is getting closer to becoming a reality.
This week Kwik Trip’s site plan was approved first by the Barron Planning Commission then by the City Council.
The site is the current city hall, police department and public works buildings near the intersection of Hwy. 8 and La Salle Avenue.
The City of Barron is still negotiating with the La Crosse-based business to sell the property to Kwik Trip. Then the City would build new municipal buildings elsewhere on two sites, and after moving, enable Kwik Trip to demolish the old municipal buildings.
Kwik Trip’s site plan shows two entrances off La Salle Avenue and one from Hwy. 8. Access would also be shared with Noble’s Tire & Service to the east.
Company representative Scott Teigen said it would be a “Gen 3” store that would look similar to the Kwik Trip in Cameron. South of the building there will be two lanes for diesel and recreational fuel, while the bulk of the gas pumps will be on the west side of the building. There’s a car wash and about 30 parking spaces on site.
The site plan was approved, contingent on further review by the City’s engineer, Theresa Anderson.
Anderson said at the Planning Commission meeting that one thing that stood out was the proximity of one driveway on La Salle to the intersection with Hwy. 8.
“Traffic could get a little snarled there,” said Anderson. “But I don’t think it’s a big concern. People will figure it out.”
One La Salle driveway is situated near the gas pumps while the other routes to the diesel and recreational fuel pumps behind the store.
Teigen said the Hwy. 8 entrance has the “blessing” of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Traffic signals at the intersection of La Salle and Hwy. 8 also have DOT approval.
The next hurdles to clear are working out easements with CenturyLink and Barron Utilities, said city administrator Liz Jacobson.
The City has pushed back its deadline to make a deal with Kwik Trip a few times, now hoping to wrap things up in April.
Teigen said he was confident that all the issues would be worked out.
As for Barron’s existing Kwik Trip, Teigen told the Planning Commission, “Our plan today is to leave it there. I’m convinced Barron can support two stores.”
